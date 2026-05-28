Marseille will listen to Mason Greenwood transfer offers this summer, confirms new sporting director

Marseille have officially confirmed the appointment of Lorenzi as the club's new sporting director. The former Brest executive arrives in the south of France with a reputation for shrewd recruitment, taking over the role previously held by Benatia to lead the club into a new era.

Speaking to the club's official website, Lorenzi expressed his pride in joining the Ligue 1 giants, stating: "Joining Olympique de Marseille is a chance, an honor, and a great challenge that I am proud to take up. Above all, I would like to thank the President and the owner for their trust. My goal is to contribute to the construction of a sustainable sporting project, rooted in clear values and the trust placed in the players who wear these colors. We will work with high standards, in the interest of the club and its supporters."