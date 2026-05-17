Why Man Utd pose a problem for new Mason Greenwood suitors - with €50 million transfer away from Marseille being mooted

A significant factor in these negotiations is the recent domestic conclusion in France. Marseille have failed to secure Champions League qualification for next season, finishing fifth in the Ligue 1 table with 59 points. Missing out on Europe's premier competition and dropping into the Europa League deals a significant financial blow to the club. This shortfall might force them to cash in on Greenwood to balance their own books. However, the substantial sell-on clause owed to United means they cannot afford to lower their asking price, creating a highly complex transfer triangle.