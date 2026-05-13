Manuel Neuer reaches 'complete agreement' on Bayern Munich contract extension as 40-year-old goalkeeper accepts reduced salary

The long-running saga regarding Neuer’s future has finally reached a conclusion. According to Sky Germany, the World Cup winner has reached a "complete agreement" to extend his contract with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2027. The news comes as a major boost to the club hierarchy, who were keen to retain the services of their captain for another campaign.

The extension is expected to be finalised before the club's final home game of the Bundesliga season against FC Koln this Saturday. Having joined the club from Schalke in 2011, Neuer has established himself as arguably the greatest goalkeeper in the club's history, and this latest deal allows him to push toward even more records in the twilight of his career.