Getty Images
Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry in doubt for Bayern Munich as Vincent Kompany reveals fitness issues ahead of Arsenal clash
Neuer and Gnabry add to Bayern’s worries as Kompany reassures
Bayern’s stupendous league form faces its first real moment of strain as Kompany confirmed that both Neuer and Gnabry are doubts heading into the Freiburg match and, more critically, the Champions League showdown with Arsenal. Neuer has been struggling with a gastrointestinal infection and missed consecutive training sessions, leaving Bayern unsure whether their veteran captain will recover in time. But the uncertainty around his condition comes at the worst possible moment for a side preparing for one of their biggest European nights.
Gnabry’s status is even more worrying. After picking up a knock during Germany duty, he has not responded well to early treatment and has already been ruled unlikely for Freiburg, and possibly Arsenal as well. Kompany admitted the winger “isn’t looking so good” and stressed that the medical team would determine the next steps.
"We'll have to see about Manuel; he had a bit of a cold," Kompany told reporters. "Serge Gnabry's situation isn't looking so good. He's had some problems since returning from international duty. The medical department will have to provide details."
- AFP
Diaz suspension clouds Bayern’s plans before Arsenal clash
If injuries were not enough, Bayern must also navigate the fallout from Luis Díaz’s suspension, a consequence of his reckless challenge on Achraf Hakimi during the Champions League match against PSG. The tackle, first shown as a yellow but upgraded to a straight red via VAR, left Hakimi with a severe syndesmosis injury and ligament damage that will sideline him for weeks. Diaz expressed remorse publicly, but UEFA’s disciplinary panel is now reviewing the case, and Bayern privately expect the ban to extend beyond the minimum.
The rules allow for a three-match suspension, but both Kompany and sporting director Christoph Freund doubt he will be handed such a severe punishment.
“My information is one match. I don't know when it will be communicated, but I would be disappointed if my information is not correct," Kompany said.
"For Diaz, load management is definitely out of the question. He has to give it his all tomorrow and help us. Then it's up to the others on Wednesday against Arsenal. The Arsenal game doesn't really have much of an impact on Freiburg anyway. The lads are coming into the Freiburg game with a lot of energy. We want to win the game and aren't thinking about Arsenal yet," Kompany reveals.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Kompany glad to have Kimmich back
Several players have returned fatigued from international duty, something Kompany acknowledged but refused to use as an excuse. With Hiroki Ito only just back from a long injury spell, Alphonso Davies still being eased in, and the schedule crammed, Bayern’s depth will be tested more than at any point this season. Kompany praised Freiburg’s consistency and warned that even with Arsenal in sight, his team “cannot afford to look beyond the next match.”
"Joshua Kimmich will definitely be available, and Hiroki Ito is also returning. Alphonso Davies is also making progress; he's probably already the fastest player in the squad again. If he could play one or two more games this year, that would be a great success. However, we need to be patient with him," said Kompany.
- AFP
Bayern brace for Arsenal test
Ahead of the crucial matches, Kompany has emphasised tunnel-vision focus, win the league match, stabilise rhythm, and adjust the plan for Arsenal depending on Neuer, Gnabry and Diaz’s final availability. The Belgian made it clear that Bayern’s strength lies in preparation and adaptability, not excuses. His message to the squad has been consistent control what you can, manage what you must, and keep the standards of a team built to compete on every front.
Advertisement