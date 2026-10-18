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Mohamed Saeed

Manchester United player ratings vs Leeds United: Bryan Mbeumo excels but Red Devils pegged back by Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United
Player ratings
Leeds United vs Manchester United
Leeds United
Premier League
B. Mbeumo
M. Carrick

Manchester United played out a tactical stalemate at Elland Road as Bryan Mbeumo's first-half strike was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Michael Carrick's side struggled to maintain control, eventually succumbing to a well-worked Leeds equaliser early in the second period.

Manchester United’s tactical evolution under Carrick faced a stern test in the atmospheric cauldron of Elland Road, resulting in a -1 draw that exposed both their creative spark and defensive vulnerabilities. The visitors took the lead in the 35th minute through a clinical finish from Bryan Mbeumo, who benefited from the vision of Youri Tielemans.

The second half saw the momentum shift rapidly, with Leeds United finding parity just six minutes after the restart. Dominic Calvert-Lewin capitalised on a lapse in the United backline to finish a chance created by Tarik Muharemovic. While United registered 13 shots, they lacked the final-third urgency to reclaim the lead, leaving them in 13th place in the Premier League table after seven matches.

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens - 6/10

    The young goalkeeper produced three saves to keep United in the contest but will be disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet against a Leeds side that dominated 61% of possession. Lammens showed good command of his area during Leeds' 29 crosses, though his distribution was occasionally hurried under the intense Elland Road press.

    Lisandro Martinez - 5/10

    A difficult afternoon for the Argentine, who was replaced at half-time by Noussair Mazraoui. While he attempted to progress the ball from deep, he struggled with the physical aerial presence of Leeds' frontline and was hooked early as Carrick sought to stabilise the defensive transition.

    Harry Maguire - 6/10

    Maguire was the busiest of United's defenders, contributing significantly to the team's 33 clearances. He anchored the backline against a barrage of Leeds attacks, winning his fair share of duels, but the collective defensive structure faltered during the sequence leading to Calvert-Lewin's 51st-minute equaliser.

    Leny Yoro - 6/10

    The teenager showed flashes of his recovery pace and elite reading of the game, helping United record 14 interceptions as a team. However, like his partners in the back three, he was stretched by the constant movement of Okafor and Calvert-Lewin in the second half.

    Diogo Dalot - 6/10

    Deployed in a role that required high tactical flexibility, Dalot found himself pinned back for long periods. He struggled to impact the game offensively, as Leeds’ wing-backs forced him into a predominantly defensive mindset, limiting his ability to support the attack.


  • imago-sport-1084712450.jpgSportimage

    Midfield

    Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

    The captain was an industrious presence, though he picked up a yellow card as early as the 17th minute for a tactical foul. He struggled to dictate the tempo as he usually does, with United only seeing 39% of the ball, though his work rate in the defensive phase was vital.

    Andrey Santos - 5/10

    A combative performance that ended with a yellow card in stoppage time. Santos worked hard to disrupt Leeds' rhythm, but he was often bypassed by the quick interplay between Tanaka and Stach in the middle of the park.

    Carlos Baleba - 6/10

    Baleba provided the necessary physical profile in the engine room for 74 minutes. He was efficient in his clearing work and helped cover the spaces left by the advancing wing-backs before being replaced by Mason Mount in a tactical switch.

    Youri Tielemans - 7/10

    The creative hub for United's opener, Tielemans provided the assist for Mbeumo in the 35th minute with a perfectly weighted pass. He was the most composed United player on the ball, though his influence waned in the second half before he was substituted for Matheus Cunha in the 84th minute.


  • Attack

    Amad Diallo - 6/10

    A quiet afternoon for the winger, who struggled to get into one-on-one situations. With United lacking possession, Diallo was often forced into deep defensive duties and couldn't provide the spark needed to unlock the Leeds defence in the final third.

    Bryan Mbeumo - 8/10

    Clearly United's standout performer, Mbeumo took his 35th-minute goal with the clinical edge Carrick has been demanding. He was the primary outlet for United's four counter-attacks and remained a threat until the final whistle, despite the lack of service.


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  • Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

    Came on at half-time for Martinez and offered a more traditional defensive stability. He helped weather the storm after the Leeds equaliser, though he offered little going forward.

    Mason Mount - 6/10

    Introduced in the 74th minute for Baleba to add creative impetus but failed to significantly alter the flow of the game as Leeds remained in control of the ball.

    Matheus Cunha - N/A

    A late 84th-minute introduction for Tielemans; he didn't have enough time to influence the result.

    Michael Carrick - 5/10

    Carrick's tactical setup allowed Leeds too much of the ball (61%), and while the counter-attacking plan worked for the goal, the lack of midfield control invited pressure. His half-time change helped defensively, but the team looked devoid of ideas once Leeds leveled the score.

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