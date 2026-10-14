Manchester City player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain: Erling Haaland brace not enough to mask defensive capitulation

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 4/10

A difficult night against his former side's rivals. While he made 5 saves, he looked exposed during the first-half blitz. His positioning for Vitinha’s long-range effort was questionable, and he struggled to organise a backline that was consistently caught in no-man's land during PSG transitions.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 5/10

Found the pace of Dembele and Doue difficult to manage. He was part of a defensive unit that failed to track runners from deep, though he did contribute to City’s build-up play as they pushed for a way back into the game late on.

Josko Gvardiol - 5/10

Offered his usual adventurous overlapping runs, but this frequently left City’s left flank vacant for PSG to exploit. He struggled to maintain the defensive height required to catch PSG offside, contributing to the space available for the visitors' second goal.

Ruben Dias - 4/10

The captain endured a night to forget before being hooked at half-time. He looked uncharacteristically slow to react to Ousmane Dembele’s movement and failed to maintain the defensive line, leading to a 0-3 half-time scoreline that ultimately cost City the game.

Marc Guehi - 5/10

While slightly more composed than his central partner, Guehi was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of runners PSG committed to the break. He recorded several clearances but lacked the authoritative presence needed to stop the rot in the first half.