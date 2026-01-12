Getty
Man Utd to snub Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?! New frontrunner emerges for Red Devils interim manager role after face-to-face talks
Solskjaer vs Carrick: Fletcher to hand over the reins
The Guardian reports on how United have completed their interview process when it comes to finding a new caretaker coach. Under-18s boss Darren Fletcher has been promoted to the first-team fold for now, but he is not expected to remain in that post.
The Scot has struggled to enhance his claims to a longer spell at the helm through two disappointing performances. He opened his tenure with a 2-2 draw with Premier League strugglers Burnley, before then crashing out of the FA Cup at the third round stage against Brighton.
- Getty
When will Man Utd appoint an interim boss?
United are “expected to finalise” their search for a new boss on Monday. It is claimed by The Guardian that former Red Devils midfielder Carrick now sits at the front of that recruitment queue. No formal offer has been made as yet, but one is being readied.
Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are said to be “leaning towards Carrick” after holding face-to-face meetings with two men who have previously spent time on the field with United and in the dugout.
Carrick reportedly met with officials last Thursday, while Solskjaer was back in Manchester at the club’s Carrington training base on Saturday. The latter was considered to be favourite to take the reins, having previously stepped in for the axed Jose Mourinho back in December 2018. He went on to spend almost three years in charge of United.
Carrick has now edged in front of the Norwegian, with Berrada and Wilcox eager to give “whoever is appointed the maximum time to prepare for the visit of Manchester City to Old Trafford for the derby on Saturday”.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Fletcher reacts to Man Utd hitting 111-year low
Fletcher admitted to being in the dark regarding future plans when asked again about United’s managerial situation in the wake of their 2-1 cup defeat to Brighton. He said: “I’ve had no discussions. I have to report tomorrow morning to Carrington, that is all I know. I will find out tomorrow morning. I have had zero indications. All my focus has been on this [Burnley and Brighton]. It is a massive responsibility to lead this club and I have given it my best and I am disappointed not to win a game. I think there are some good things there but ultimately it wasn’t enough. I am more disappointed than anyone.”
Fletcher added on seeing United dumped out of both domestic cup competitions at the first hurdle for the first time since 1981-82, with the Red Devils set to take in just 40 games this season - their lowest tally in 111 years: “That is where we are at. We can’t hide behind that.
“You can see that the players are fragile and they need to build themselves up because it’s up to them now – they have got to respond. Confidence is one of the most powerful things in football. When you don’t have confidence you have to dig deep – and you have to battle, grind, fight, work, win games – and then the confidence comes back.
“True character reveals itself in difficult times and we learned a lot about the players. They have to dig in, show they want to be part of Man United’s future and ultimately if you are not, I don’t think you should be here. They are experienced players, talented players and I challenge them to regroup. It’s over to them.
“Someone is going to come in and lead them, they need to make sure they have a lot to play for this season. This team is still good enough to achieve success this season but they have got to dig deep and find a way within themselves.”
- Getty Images Sport
Tough tests: Man City & Arsenal next up for Man Utd
Carrick has, having stepped out on his own to spend time in charge of Middlesbrough, previously worked alongside Solskjaer at Old Trafford. They are not expected to be reunited, with it now a case of either or, and the toughest of opening tests will be faced when playing host to arch-rivals City on Saturday - with that game being followed by a trip to Arsenal.
Advertisement