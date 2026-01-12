Getty Images Sport
Man Utd set for interim manager announcement after Michael Carrick talks progress amid plans for new boss to start imminently
Carrick agrees Man Utd deal
According to multiple reports on Monday afternoon, a deal that will see Carrick return to Old Trafford just over four years after a three-game spell as caretaker in late 2021 is almost done.
The Daily Mail quotes a 48-hour timeframe to the announcement from United, which could potentially - and ideally - see Carrick lead training for the first time on Wednesday when the players return from a two-day holiday in the wake of losing to Brighton in the FA Cup.
It is thought that final details are still to be ironed out, with talks moving onto who will make up the former United captain's backroom coaching team.
Fabrizio Romano said that Carrick has "accepted all conditions" of the proposed contract.
- Getty Images Sport
Confidence is the biggest challenge facing Carrick
After leading his second and final game as caretaker boss in the defeat to Brighton, Darren Fletcher said that building confidence within the squad is going to be a priority. He also suggested it may take time for players to re-adjust out of Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation.
"Confidence and potentially being used to playing a certain style and formation that's difficult to adapt from," he told TNT Sports. "But [the players] have just got to come together. The biggest thing for me is that the group, the players, whoever leads them comes together. It's only them in the situation, it's only them that can do something about it, build the confidence through grinding out maybe some results.
"You want to play nice football but you've got to find a way to win first and, once you do that, hard work, attitude, application. It might not be pretty at times but from there you can grow and build and then fast, exciting football can come."
Carrick backed by Ronaldo
When Carrick had his spell as Manchester United caretaker boss in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo was one of those playing under him. The pair had previously been teammates during Ronaldo's first trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford and in a social media post prior to Ralf Rangnick taking charge for the rest of the campaign, he called the Englishman as "class act" destined to become a "great coach".
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said: "Personally, I'm proud to have played with him by my side as well as with him as a manager on our bench."
- AFP
When is Carrick's first game as Man Utd interim?
Talk about baptism of fire... Carrick looks set to take charge of his first game for Saturday's Premier League visit of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 12 outings across all competitions, stretching back to late November, and are fresh off scoring 10 against Exeter in the FA Cup. They also won 3-0 when United made the short trip to the Etihad Stadium in September.
After three games at the helm in 2021, Carrick will have 17 in charge this time as United complete the season with only Premier League position left to play for. Out of both domestic cups at the earliest moment possible and with no European football at all will cap 2025-26 at just 40 games, therefore becoming the club's shortest season since the outbreak of the First World War over 110 years ago.
