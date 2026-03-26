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Man Utd willing to sell Marcus Rashford to Premier League rival - if Barcelona fail to pay agreed €30m clause fee
United stand firm on €30m valuation
Old Trafford chiefs are reportedly relaxed about Rashford's future, according to ESPN, but have no intention of lowering their financial demands. Under the terms of the loan deal struck last July, Barcelona have an option to sign the 28-year-old permanently for a fee of €30 million (£26m/$35m). However, with speculation mounting that the Catalan giants may look to renegotiate, United have made it clear they will not entertain fresh talks for a lower figure.
The Red Devils are aware that Rashford's stock has risen following a productive spell in La Liga, where he has netted 10 goals in 39 appearances. They are prepared to walk away from the Barca deal entirely if the Spanish side attempts to defer payments or request another loan spell.
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Barcelona financial fears cause delay
Despite Rashford's impact in Spain, Barcelona's well-documented economic struggles continue to cloud the operation. Sporting director Deco recently addressed the situation. He told reporters: "[Rashford staying?] The matter is tied to financial fair play, priorities, performance, and the coach's decision, and it's something we haven't done yet because it's not the right time."
President Joan Laporta has also hinted at the possibility of a structured deal rather than a straightforward permanent transfer. "We could extend the loan further. It depends on what Deco wants. There are formulas, such as paying part of the buy option to Manchester United and figuring out the rest later," Laporta stated.
Potential Old Trafford reintegration
If Barcelona fail to trigger the clause, United are confident they can find other suitors willing to pay a premium for the forward. The report indicates that several Premier League clubs have already made enquiries about Rashford's availability, with the prospect of Rashford joining a direct rival no longer being ruled out.
This interest from domestic rivals gives United significant leverage, as they believe they could potentially negotiate a higher fee with another club. Reports suggest that United are "rubbing their hands together" at the prospect of a bidding war, knowing that the English market often commands much higher transfer fees than the €30m agreement currently holding them back from maximizing their profit on the academy graduate.
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What comes next for Rashford?
While a permanent move away remains the most likely outcome, the managerial change at United has complicated matters. Rashford was forced to train alone before leaving for Spain under previous boss Ruben Amorim, but the arrival of Michael Carrick has changed the internal dynamic. Carrick, who worked closely with Rashford during his time as a coach under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is currently in charge while the club evaluates their long-term options.
Should the Barcelona move collapse and no suitable Premier League bid materialise, Rashford could find a path back into the Red Devils' first-team fold. Reports have indicated that it is likely he would be allowed to rejoin the first-team squad, now that Amorim is no longer around. However, the club continues to scout potential replacements on the left wing, suggesting they still prefer a clean break this summer.