Man Utd see Emi Martinez as a 'huge upgrade' on Andre Onana & are prepared to 'take whatever they can get' for calamitous Cameroonian in order to make formal move for Aston Villa goalkeeper

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that the Red Devils consider Emiliano Martinez to be a major upgrade on Andre Onana. United are reportedly planning to offload Onana for a cut-price deal as they prioritise the signing of Martinez from Aston Villa. The Villans are ready to part ways with the World Cup-winning Argentine this summer.