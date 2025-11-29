AFP
Man Utd legends reveal first impressions of 'frightening' Juan Sebastian Veron and are still in disbelief Argentina legend flopped in the Premier League
Veron failed to make the cut in England
Veron was unable to transfer his impressive Serie A form to the Premier League at both United and Chelsea, and he spent two years on loan with Italian giants Inter, before returning to South America with Estudiantes in 2006, initially on a short-term move. That became permanent to the Argentine powerhouse, helping the club win the Copa Libertadores in 2009 and etxending his career to the age of 39.
Upon his move to United in 2001, Veron was the most expensive transfer in British football, while he also became the first non-EU player to break the Premier League transfer record. Veron, however, ultimately struggled with the pace, having been better suited to Italian football prior to his switch to Old Trafford.
Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, former United stars Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes discussed the former Argentina international, and their first impressions of the player following his arrival. Scholes admitted he was perplexed that it didn't work out for the midfielder.
Veron's talent was 'frightening', states ex-United star
Speaking of Veron with Paddy McGuinness, Scholes said: "When they're nice people like that, you want them to do well. The talent he had was frightening. Why it didn't work, I don't know. He was in our position [midfield] wasn't he?"
Butt, who alongside Scholes was in disbelief that it didn't quite happen for the player, then remembered a 4-1 win over Everton where Veron shone, adding: "We played Everton at home in [one of] the first games of the season. He scored, and I swear to god the whole stadium stood up and clapped him. I'm sat in the directors box, I was suspended, and I'm thinking 'I don't think I'm ever going to play again.' But it just didn't work out for him." Scholes then added: "And you wouldn't think it would be that difficult would you?"
Butt also shared a story from Veron's debut season, recalling: "It was freezing at Carrington one day, and he's come out and he literally had a coat on, he had a snood on, he had gloves, he was shaking. And he said 'I can't feel my teeth' We're all p*ssing ourselves.
"He was absolutely freezing cold! He'd never seen weather that bad. Obviously he'd been to Italy, but it was different to where he'd been. It wasn't like that. I do find it difficult to have a pop at players that come from afar and try and buy into our culture."
Wirtz struggling to adapt to the Premier League
Scholes also compared Veron's struggles to settle in the Premier League to Florian Wirtz's poor form since his move to Liverpool. Wirtz has failed to replicate his Bayer Leverkusen form at Anfield, but the former United midfielder believes there is more to the 22-year-old's performances than a change in league, especially with Alexander Isak, who joined from Newcastle also finding it hard.
"If you think Wirtz has just come from Germany, it's a good league," Scholes added. "Probably similar style of football to English. [It's] probably better over here, don't get me wrong. Isak, he knows the Premier League. There's something just not quite right with what's going on there."
Liverpool have also been criticised for a lack of leadership in the squad as they continue to falter. A 4-1 loss to PSV means the Reds have lost their last three matches, and nine of their last 12. Butt, meanwhile, referenced former United captain Roy Keane as a way to drag Liverpool out of the mire.
Butt insisted he'd adopt a different approach, stating: "You'd have someone like a Keaney, who's an example to use as a captain. He would give them a real b*llocking.
"But then if you could see that he was having a bit of a bad time, but they're trying everything, then he'd be a bit different. I might be a bit different with them, having a laugh or a joke, or take them for a bit to eat, or a drink. So everyone's got the different dynamics within the squad. How to treat a player who's having a tough time."
Veron to servie ban in Argentina
Veron has been making the headlines recently but for the wrong reasons. The former United and Chelsea flop is the current chairman of Estudiantes but has been hit with a six-month suspension for organising a guard of honour snub as part of a protest against Rosario Central.
Rosario recently won their first title since 1987, but the manner of their success has faced huge backlash. The Argentine FA opted for a rule change halfway through the season that meant Rosario were crowned Campeón de Liga - Champion of the League - for accumulating the most points over the two tournaments that compromise the Argentine Primera Division. Previously, that would have only been enough to qualify for the Copa Libertadores.
The decision saw former United winger Angel Di Maria claim a first Argentine winners' medal of his career, but one that angered Estudiantes, who were due to play Rosario in the days after the choice to award the Canalla - the title.
Estudiantes publicly criticised the decision by the AFA and rather than give Rosario a guard of honour, the players opted to turn their backs on Di Maria's side, which saw Veron handed a six-month suspension from all sporting activity.
The official ruling stated: "The president himself acknowledges having given the order that led to the behaviour being judged here… revealing that it was not an improvised or isolated gesture but a directive issued by the highest institutional authority of the club."
