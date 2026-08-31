Can Man Utd catch Arsenal in three years? Red Devils a ‘long way short’ as former captain Steve Bruce assesses Premier League title credentials

Quizzed on whether the English top-flight title will be recaptured by the end of the 2020s, Bruce - who won three Premier League titles in his playing days - told GOAL while speaking in association with Free Bets, the home of the best UK betting sites: “Well, I have to be brutally honest. When I look at the business of Arsenal and how they've been running their ship for the last three, four, five years, they've certainly, in Mikel [Arteta], picked the one they wanted back, and they've certainly done that and they've been rewarded.

“I think what they've done in the transfer window, the two players that brought in improves them, which is always going to be difficult. So, you have to take your hat off to Arsenal. They are the ones to catch.

“Can Man U catch them in the next two, three years? That's got to be the aim. You know, when Fergie was trying to top off Liverpool, nobody could see it for a few years. Eventually, they got there, and I think that's always got to be the aim.

“Look, if you're Man United, you've got to be aiming to be the champions of this country. Full stop, that's the way it is. That's the demand of playing for Manchester United, and whether they're two, three years away, I still think they're a long way short of Arsenal at this particular moment.

“But last year, last summer, they improved their forward line. This year, they've improved their back line. So, let's hope they can progress and mount a challenge. Let's hope so. I don't think that's going to be possible, but certainly to finish in Europe has got to be a prerequisite if you're a Man U player.”