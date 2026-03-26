Revealed: Man Utd scrapped Casemiro contract clause that would've guaranteed one more season

While his current focus remains on finishing the season strongly with United, Casemiro's next club will remain a matter of debate until the end of the season. He remains linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and the United States, but Italian club Inter are also reportedly interested in his signature.

Casemiro is currently with the Brazilian national team, and is likely to be involved when his country faces France and Croatia during the international break. After that, the midfielder will return to action for Man Utd in the Premier League against Leeds United.