United are preparing for life after Joshua Zirkzee as the Dutch forward edges closer to an Old Trafford departure. Reports indicate that Zirkzee is pushing to leave United after a difficult spell in England, where he managed just nine goals in 75 appearances. The former Bologna man is now heavily linked with a return to Serie A as Fiorentina advancing in talks, leaving Michael Carrick in need of reinforcements.

Standing at 6ft 5in, Matanovic has emerged as the ideal candidate to fill the void, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive debut campaign with Freiburg after arriving in a £6.9m deal from Eintracht Frankfurt. He finished the season with 15 goals in all competitions, narrowly missing out on silverware after Julian Schuster’s side was defeated by Aston Villa in the Europa League final.



