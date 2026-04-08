'I love him so much!' - Man Utd accused of 'one of the biggest transfer mistakes EVER' by World Cup winner

World Cup winner Marco Materazzi has not held back in his assessment of United’s recent transfer business, specifically highlighting the sale of McTominay to Napoli. The former Inter defender revealed he has been a long-term admirer of the midfielder, even predicting his rise to the top of the game when he was just a teenager breaking into the first team at Old Trafford.

A proud graduate of the Manchester United academy, McTominay made his senior debut in 2017 and went on to make 255 appearances for the club, playing a key role in securing both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup during his tenure.

Speaking to Hajper, Materazzi expressed his genuine affection for the player's style and work ethic. “I love Scott McTominay,” the 2006 World Cup winner said. “I love him so much. When he broke through at Manchester United as a youngster I laughed because I said to my son that even at 18 or 19 this is a player who will go on to be one of the best players in the world, and now he is one of the best.”