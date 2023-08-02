Who can inspire Rasmus Hojlund? Ranking Man Utd's best - and worst - strikers in the Premier League era

The Dane is about to join the Red Devils' attack and there are a whole host of great United strikers he can look to for inspiration

After scouring the market for strikers all summer, Manchester United have landed on Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark international, 20, is about to join Erik ten Hag's side after the Red Devils agreed a £72 million ($91m) fee with Atalanta, and he will almost certainly be leading the line when they kick-off their Premier League campaign against Wolves on August 14.

While there are understandably doubts about paying such a high transfer fee for a player with only one season in Europe's top five leagues, there is also great excitement about Hojlund, who has been compared to Erling Haaland due to his remarkable physical strength, height and pace.

Hojlund has also been prolific at international level, scoring six goals in his first four matches for Denmark. With Anthony Martial still recovering from a hamstring injury and with a chequered fitness record to say the least, Hojlund will be United's first-choice striker as they look to build on their impressive first campaign under Ten Hag.

The Dane will be under huge pressure to deliver early on and it is up to him to prove he is worth the money and can shoulder the responsibility of being the striker for arguably the biggest and most successful club in English football. United's modern history, though, is full of players who Hojlund can look to for inspiration as he looks to settle in and write his own chapter in the club's story. There are, however, more than a few strikers who struggled to adapt to the team and have gone down as failures.

To mark the arrival of United's latest big-name No.9, GOAL takes a look at all the major players who have led the club's attack over the last 31 years, determining who is their greatest striker of the Premier League era - and who is their worst...