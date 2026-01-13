Man Utd reach agreement for Michael Carrick to take interim manager job as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer misses out

Another former United star, ex-England striker Michael Owen, told GOAL recently when asked about efforts to bring a fan favourite back into the dugout: “I particularly like the Michael Carrick option. He has obviously had a little taster of it before. He’s got his experience at Middlesbrough, and did a fine job. I can see that one. I was working with him on the television not so long ago and he didn’t sound to me as though he is pining to get back in, but if the right thing came up then I’m sure he would look at it. I quite like that one.”

Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, has stated that he would be happy to reunite with his former team-mate at Old Trafford, telling his BBC podcast: “Of course I would. It's a no-brainer. I'm not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”