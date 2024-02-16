Man City snubbed! Nicolo Barella rejects Premier League champions and agrees new Inter contract

(C)Getty ImagesHarry SherlockMan City snubbed! Nicolo Barella rejects Premier League champions and agrees new Inter contractNicolo BarellaInterTransfersManchester CitySerie AInter Milan star Nicolo Barella has snubbed the prospect of a move to the Premier League and has instead agreed a new contract with Inter Milan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarella was wanted by Manchester City and NewcastleRejects prospect of move to EnglandInstead set to remain at San Siro