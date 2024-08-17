Manchester City FFP 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Man City are 'very positive' about winning 115-charge FFP case – with club legend explaining why crunch September hearing will likely see Premier League champions avoid relegation threat

Manchester CityPremier League

Manchester City are “very positive” about winning their 115-charge Financial Fair Play case, with Paul Dickov explaining why the Blues look innocent.

  • Charges revealed in February 2023
  • Long-running saga coming to a close
  • Ruling expected before end of year
