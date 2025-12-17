Man City deliver 115 FFP charges update amid claims final verdict is 'imminent'

The hearing into Manchester City's alleged rule breaches began back in September 2024 and lasted for 10 weeks. The outcome of the hearing is yet to be made public and the length of time the process is taking has drawn plenty of criticism. Premier League chief executive officer Richard Master has told BBC Sport: "There is no happy alternative to enforcing the rules, it goes to the integrity of the competition - it goes ultimately to value - and that principle shouldn't be defrayed in any way by being too difficult, too complex, or too costly."

As the long wait for an outcome continues, speculation has raged about possible punishments that could be handed down to City if they are found guilty. There has been talk that the club could be stripped of their titles, handed a drastic points deduction, or even face expulsion from the league.