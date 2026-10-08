Getty Images Sport
Revealed: How Man City could still play in the Champions League even if they are relegated from the Premier League
City face severe sanctions
Senior figures within English football believe City could sneak their way into the Champions League next season. This could happen despite any severe punishments the Premier League hands down. The Manchester club has been found guilty of 114 charges for financial breaches between 2009 and 2018.
The owners manipulated the books by more than £900 million during that period. This staggering figure allowed them to bypass limits in domestic and European competitions. City are currently appealing the verdicts and maintain their total innocence. However, they still face significant penalties, including points deductions, relegation, or even expulsion from football entirely.
- AFP
The Champions League loophole
Despite the threat of domestic ruin, senior people within the game feel City could still play Champions League football next year. According to BBC Sport, City can qualify by winning the tournament this season.
There is no automatic mechanism to remove a club from European competition if they qualify via sporting merit. This prospect has caused significant alarm among football executives. They feel it would be unacceptable for City to reap the lucrative rewards of elite European football if they receive a major punishment.
The immediate issue surrounds the UEFA licence required to compete in Europe. GiveMeSport revealed that City's licence "had been raised" as a major concern. They added that a solution "would require the sort of joined-up thinking that's been a bit lacking so far".
FA and UEFA licensing issues
The Football Association (FA) hands out European licences, delegating the responsibility to the Premier League. However, the governing body cannot refuse a licence if a club fulfils all the minimum criteria.
Licences are awarded on the basis of current financial performance. This specific detail makes it entirely unclear if authorities could legitimately refuse City their European entry.
The potential scenario leaves a massive gap in football governance. The Cityzens could effectively suffer relegation to the lower leagues while still hosting Europe's elite clubs in midweek fixtures.
- Getty
Awaiting the final verdict
No sanctions have been handed down at this stage because City are appealing the verdicts. The ongoing legal process means the club continues to operate as normal for now.
If City win the Champions League this season, the pressure will shift directly onto UEFA and the FA. Football executives will demand clarity on whether a domestically punished club can remain in Europe. Until the appeal concludes, City will continue to fight on all fronts to secure their domestic and continental future.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting