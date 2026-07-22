Man City agree double contract extension with stars after wrapping up Phil Foden deal

According to a report by The Athletic, City have moved quickly to tie down Khusanov and Doku to new long-term deals that will run until 2031.

Since arriving from Lens in January 2025, Khusanov has stepped up admirably in defence during the second half of last season when Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, Doku has been a remarkably consistent presence in the squad. The winger has featured in more than 40 matches across each of his three campaigns with Manchester City, demonstrating his enduring value to the team. Both players are considered fundamental pieces of the puzzle for the post-Pep Guardiola era.