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‘Got a bit of magic’ - Why Elliot Anderson is so in demand as former Nottingham Forest captain explains key qualities of England’s ‘shining light’
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Meteoric rise enjoyed by Anderson at the City Ground
The North East native traded Tyneside for Trentside when completing a big-money transfer in the summer of 2024. Few knew what to expect at that stage, with undoubted potential still waiting to be unlocked.
Regular game time at Forest has aided that cause, to the point that Anderson is now a proven Premier League performer - one that leads ball recovery statistics in that division - and has seven senior international caps to his name after enjoying a stunning breakthrough with the Three Lions.
What qualities make Forest star Anderson special?
That meteoric rise has come as no surprise to Lansbury. The ex-Reds skipper - who is helping to promote the ‘Check Your Bally’s’ campaign that will generate funds for and spread the word of Testicular Cancer Awareness Month across English top-flight fixtures this weekend - is a big fan of a man that occupies a similar position to the one that he once filled.
Speaking exclusively to GOAL, Lansbury said when asked how good Anderson is and what he could go on to achieve: “He's been probably my favourite player when I've been watching Forest. He's really come in and set the team alight. To be fair like [Morgan] Gibbs-White as well - them two connect well. I think they've really helped, but Elliot for me is a standout player and I think going forward - he's only just starting really isn't he - he could really step up and be a shining light.”
Pressed on whether goal-scoring - with only four efforts being recorded for Forest through 89 appearances - is one area that Anderson could look to work on, Lansbury added: “Possibly but you're picking nits out of it. The stuff he does during the game, you'd always want him in your team. He's got a bit of magic and he plays forward, which I like as well, and he's not afraid to keep getting on the ball. If he makes a mistake, he puts his foot in. He's just everywhere on the pitch, which is brilliant.”
- Bally Bet
Why VAR intervention will be embraced during Premier League fixtures
Anderson will be hoping to make a telling contribution to the Forest cause in their upcoming fixtures. One of those will see Burnley pay a visit to the City Ground on Sunday for a crucial Premier League clash between two teams that are locked in relegation battles.
Normally, supporters would hope for little involvement from VAR across any given fixture, but this weekend delivers a break from the norm. Explaining why, Lansbury - who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2016 at the age of 25 - said: “Hopefully it works in our favour. They're going to donate £100 every time VAR is checked over the weekend so if everyone can start doing the VAR screen sign and try and get the referee there as much as possible, the donations will be greatly received.”
Captain qualities: Lead by action or words?
Lansbury was on Forest’s books when suffering his personal health scare, with the classy midfielder filling captaincy duties across his five-year stint at the City Ground. Quizzed on the type of skipper that he wanted to be, the Arsenal academy graduate said: “Someone that led by example on the pitch. Obviously I had Chrissy Cohen in front of me and he was a great role model and such a shame that he had to finish early with his knees because he was someone that I really looked up to when I first went there and he welcomed me with open arms.
“Obviously taking the armband was amazing for me, but personally I wanted to do it on the pitch. I'm not really a shouter in the changing room, my motivation is for them to see me working hard on the pitch and I felt like I gave that to Forest.”
He added when asked if he has always favoured those that lead by action rather than words: “I think so, I like to see someone step up and really take the game. If you're wearing the armband, it does come with a bit more pressure because you are the captain of the team and you do have to perform.
“Some players do scream and shout to get themselves going but for me, I prefer someone that you look around, he's got the armband on and he's grafting, he's doing well, he's playing, he's doing everything and I feel like you get a positive connection off that when you're playing with someone like that.”
- Bally Bet
Check Your Bally's: What is the campaign about and how is money being raised?
As part of its ‘Check Your Bally’s’ awareness drive for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Bally Bet will donate £100 to The OddBalls Foundation for every VAR check across the Premier League this weekend.
VAR checks have become a familiar part of the modern game, with fans often waiting while key decisions are reviewed again and again. This weekend, those moments will serve as a reminder of something more important. Every time the game stops for a check, Bally Bet will make a donation, linking the idea of checking on the pitch with the importance of checking yourself off it.
Bally Bet will help The OddBalls Foundation raise further crucial awareness through a dedicated matchday takeover of Nottingham Forest vs Burnley in the Premier League on April 19.
Using the natural habits of football fans, Bally Bet will deliver the ‘Check Your Bally’s’ message across stadium LEDs, big screens and the matchday programme, reminding supporters that checking should not stop at offsides, penalties and last-minute winners. The OddBalls Foundation will be on site at the City Ground, offering fans the opportunity to speak to trained professionals.