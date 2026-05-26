World Cup 2026 Seattle Tickets Guide: Lumen Field Stadium, fixture information & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest the world has ever witnessed, with 48 teams battling it out in a month-long frenzy. The USA, Canada, and Mexico will have the honor of co-hosting this footballing festival across some of the most iconic venues in North America.

Some of the most iconic venues will be part of the spectacle next year, including the home of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders FC - Lumen Field.

Having already hosted several memorable events in the past, Lumen Field is now set to welcome the world’s greatest footballing nations.

Whether you're a fan traveling halfway across the world to watch your team play, or someone just in town looking to explore one of its finest landmarks, GOAL brings you all the details you need before planning a trip to Lumen Field.

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