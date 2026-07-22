Luka Modric wants another crack at the Champions League as Real Madrid legend delays retirement amid uncertainty over AC Milan contract

Modric is determined to ensure his legendary career ends on a high note rather than the disappointment that defined the conclusion of the previous season. The Croatian playmaker, who has won the Champions League six times and secured the Ballon d'Or, is expected to officially announce a one-year contract extension tomorrow, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Despite approaching his 41st birthday, Modric remains motivated by the prospect of winning silverware under the guidance of Ruben Amorim at San Siro.

The veteran midfielder has no intention of simply making up the numbers in the squad. He was reportedly embittered by the way the last campaign finished, both with the Rossoneri - who finished fifth in Serie A and will consequently settle for Europa League football next season - and the Croatian national team following their early World Cup exit against Portugal in the round of 32. He intends to retire from international football following a farewell match in Split on October 6, allowing him to focus exclusively on AC Milan's pursuit of a second star and a deep run in European competition. Modric knows that winning another major trophy is the definitive way to exit the stage as a champion.