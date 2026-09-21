'It's a joke!' - Sevilla boss Luis Garcia blasts Ballon d'Or snub for Barcelona star Raphinha after incredible hat-trick

Despite watching his side succumb to a home defeat, Garcia did not hesitate to champion the electric forward who had terrorised his backline throughout the evening. The Spanish tactician stressed that omitting the Blaugrana skipper merely reinforced his long-standing scepticism regarding the true credibility of modern individual honours.

Blasting the prestigious shortlist before reporters during his post-match press conference, Garcia insisted: "It's a joke that he's not even nominated for the Ballon d'Or. He is a match winner, that's why I don't believe in these prizes. He does everything."