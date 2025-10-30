Getty Images Sport
Luis Enrique slams 'bad' PSG after latest slip amid worrying run of form in Ligue 1
PSG falter again as Lorient expose familiar flaws
PSG’s trip to Lorient wasn't a fixture to remember as the Parisian's fell short of clinching a win, drawing their third match of the season. Despite enjoying most of the possession, the champions looked unusually blunt and uninspired in attack. After a goalless first half where Lorient comfortably absorbed pressure, PSG finally broke through in the 52nd minute when Nuno Mendes finished off a neat move involving Warren Zaire-Emery and Senny Mayulu.
But just two minutes later, Lorient equalised through Igor Silva, punishing a rare but costly lapse in PSG’s defence. From that point on, the Parisians chased shadows, struggling to create clear chances despite throwing bodies forward. Their lack of sharpness in front of goal and failure to deal with transitions made the performance one of their most frustrating this season. Enrique’s expression on the touchline said it all as the Spaniard was filled with irritation, disbelief, and disappointment, which he clearly expressed in the post-match press conference.
Enrique's blunt verdict on performance
The draw in Lorient is not an isolated slip; it’s part of a broader trend that’s begun to worry PSG supporters. Since their 1-0 defeat to Marseille in late September, PSG have stumbled repeatedly - drawing against Lille, Strasbourg and now Lorient, all while looking short of rhythm and conviction. Matches that once looked routine are now turning into tests of resilience they keep failing to pass. The Parisian coach didn’t hide his frustration in his post-match interview.
"Why did they cause us so many problems? It’s simple, I think we played a bad match. We had a very bad first half, we didn’t create any chances, the opponent defended very well, and it was difficult. We improved a little in the second half, but I think we could play another 90 minutes without scoring today," said Enrique.
Reflecting on PSG's shortcomings in the game, the PSG head coach said: "I think we lacked composure, we didn't create chances, it's difficult to win an away game like that… Lorient's low block? We're used to those phases of play because most teams defend like that, but when you don't have one-on-ones, movement in space, runs in behind, and you lack composure, it's difficult. Is there frustration? Yes, of course, that’s why I’m a coach. When you don’t get what you want, it’s difficult to manage.”
PSG are currently on top of the table with 21 points, however, Monaco are coming close to closing the gap being in second place with 20 points followed by Marseille, Strasbourg, Lyon and Lens with 19 points each.
PSG's pattern of decline and Desire Doue's injury blow
From the 1-0 loss to Marseille’s high press to the latest draw against 16th-placed Lorient, PSG’s performances reveal a clear pattern of stagnation. Defensive errors, hesitant decision-making and an inability to break compact lines have all combined to blunt the team’s dominance. Even in matches they win, like against Auxerre or Brest, their play often drifts between moments of brilliance and long spells of uncertainty.
The situation worsened against Lorient with Desire Doue’s injury. The French winger was in visible pain and taken off the field in stretcher after a serious hamstring issue. Coming just weeks after his return from a calf strain, the timing couldn’t be worse. Enrique confirmed post-match that it was “not good news,” a statement that further dampened PSG’s night.
For Enrique, the tactical frustrations now merge with personnel challenges. Without Doue’s dynamism, PSG lose a key link between midfield and attack which is something they have already struggled to establish consistently. Add to that their recurring defensive lapses and lack of final-third precision, and the champions suddenly look less like an unstoppable force and more like a team grappling with its own identity.
Enrique faces tough challenges against Nice and Bayern Munich
With a crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich looming and a tricky Ligue 1 fixture versus Nice scheduled beforehand this Saturday, Enrique has no time to dwell on disappointment. His next challenge is both tactical and psychological as he pushes to revive confidence, improve finishing, and tighten a defence that’s looked fragile under pressure.
The Spaniard will likely demand a reaction against Nice, using the match as a dress rehearsal before Bayern. But the growing list of injuries, coupled with recent fatigue, means squad management will be critical. PSG’s title ambitions remain intact, but their aura of control is slipping.
