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'None of my players played three full matches!' – Luis de la Fuente reveals fitness strategy after Czechia win
De la Fuente oversees 41st consecutive unbeaten match
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente expressed pride after seeing his side extend their extraordinary unbeaten run to 41 matches across all competitions. La Roja recorded a 3-1 UEFA Nations League Group 3 victory against Czechia at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.
Goals from Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Mikel Merino kept Spain top of Group 3 with nine points.
De la Fuente utilized deep squad rotation throughout the international break.
- AFP
Manager prioritizes player welfare amidst heavy fixture list
Speaking after the final whistle, De la Fuente admitted that second-half substitutions disrupted Spain's attacking rhythm, allowing Czechia to score. However, he insisted that protecting players from fatigue and injury remains essential.
The coach revealed that no single player was asked to complete 270 minutes across the window.
"First half, we were dominant, creating chances. I don't think our attitudes changed in the second half, but we made changes and the tempo altered," De la Fuente said. "We lost a bit of sharpness, but we think a lot about how to keep our footballers well. None of my players has played three complete matches in this international window."
Head coach values suffering in victory
De la Fuente noted that enduring difficult periods during matches serves as valuable preparation for major tournament knockout fixtures. He praised his squad for holding firm under Czech pressure.
Spain maintain a three-point lead over England at the top of Group 3.
"I always say that any slip, any drop in attention can cost you goals and matches – so I'm extra proud that we continue with our unbeaten run," De la Fuente added. "We suffered tonight, and I'd say that we're not so used to that."
- AFP
Spain prepare for upcoming away test in Croatia
De la Fuente and his staff now finalize preparations for their next Nations League test away against Croatia on October 6. The manager intends to continue balancing squad freshness with winning results.
Czechia remain bottom of Group 3 without a point.
Spain look to secure another three points in their pursuit of the knockout rounds.
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