AFLOSPORT
'En route to legend status!' – Luis de la Fuente makes bold Lamine Yamal claim before Croatia warning
Yamal inspires Spain to third straight Nations League victory
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente lauded teenage winger Lamine Yamal after his sixth-minute curling strike opened the scoring in a 3-1 Nations League victory over Czechia. Further goals from Rodri and Mikel Merino secured three points in Oviedo.
Yamal has now scored early opening goals in three consecutive international appearances.
Spain remain top of Group 3 with nine points.
- Pressinphoto
Manager backs Yamal to achieve legendary international status
Speaking to reporters, De la Fuente expressed awe at Yamal's rapid development, stating the 19-year-old embodies Spain's aggressive, high-energy tactical identity. He praised the winger's ability to unlock opposition defences consistently.
De la Fuente noted that Yamal's maturity sets the tone for the rest of the squad.
"He never stops surprising us. He's got so much talent, so many possibilities – he never stops growing with giant steps," De la Fuente said. "Lamine's en route to earning the status of 'Legend'. He's scored early in our last three games, and his early goals demonstrate the attitude of the whole team. We always try to establish our identity in every match right from the start."
Head coach warns against Croatian backlash after England rout
Looking ahead to Spain's next fixture, De la Fuente addressed England's extraordinary 7-0 win over Croatia in Rijeka. The Spain boss warned his players to expect a fierce reaction from a wounded Croatian side.
De la Fuente insisted that Croatia's heavy defeat will make them even more dangerous opponents.
"It's really strange, certainly not normal, that in the other group game Croatia have let in seven goals even against a powerful opponent like England," De la Fuente added. "That means that when we arrive out there, they'll be suffering from stung pride and have an excess of motivation."
- AFP
La Roja target qualification in high-stakes Croatia test
De la Fuente and his squad travel to face Croatia on October 6 seeking to preserve their three-point lead over second-placed England at the top of Group 3. Spain aim to extend their 41-match unbeaten run.
Czechia remain bottom of the group without a point.
Spain focus on delivering another high-energy start in their next outing.
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