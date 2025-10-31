Juventus.com
Luciano Spalletti labelled 'traitor' by angry Napoli fan group after Serie A-winning coach takes over at rivals Juventus
Napoli fans enraged at Spalletti's decision to coach Juventus
On Thursday, Juventus officially announced Spalletti as their new head coach following the sacking of Igor Tudor on Monday. The 66-year-old joins the Bianconeri on a deal until the end of the season.
Spalletti's appointment by Juve hasn't gone down well with the Napoli faithful. The former Italy national team boss spent two years at Napoli between 2021 and 2023, helping the Partenopei win their first Scudetto after 33 years at the end of the 2022-23 season. He left the club that summer and got the Napoli crest and Scudetto logos tattooed on his left arm, claiming it to be the "pinnacle of my career."
In March earlier this year, while still managing the Azzurri, Spaletti stated that he won't return to club coaching. "I wanted to save Napoli for last, for specific reasons. Of course, I could never have coached another team in Italy," he said on Italian TV show Che Tempo Che Fa. "When you’ve been in that context, experienced matches as a coach, and worn Maradona’s shirt, it becomes difficult to return as an opponent."
Spalletti labelled a 'traitor' by Napoli supporters
On Thursday night, on the Ponte della Sanita – one of Naples’ most popular areas – a group of fans displayed a banner laced with harsh insults aimed at the new Juve head coach. The message, reflecting their deep sense of betrayal, read: “Disgraceful men, disgraceful destinies.” The supporter group Anima Azzurra reinforced their stance with a pointed Instagram post, writing: “Disgraceful because you’re false, disgraceful because you’re a traitor. Disgraceful because even you never understood the fullness of our love.”
Napoli still in Spalletti's heart
Speaking at his first press conference as Juventus manager, Spalletti cleared the air and addressed the hate he has been receiving from a section of Napoli fans. "I've left something behind in every city where I've coached," he began.
"Something superior came out of Naples, for the football we played, for the Scudetto we won, for the journey we took. I’ve established a special connection with those people. It won’t change on my side. Today I did blood tests and he did it on the other [right] arm because here [left] I have the tattoo and I didn’t want anything to be touched there. Nothing will change for me. I will always have many friends in Naples. They’ve also texted me. I will return to Naples, it’s a city that will forever be in my heart, regardless of my professional decisions.
“Let me add something about extrapolating things I’ve said about Naples, Napoli and the end of that contract and about the fact I would not have worn the tracksuit of any other club. That was referred to that season. Of course, I told the president that if he had released me, I wouldn’t have signed for any other club, as I did. It’s not that I have to stop being a coach because I spent a season at Napoli. I had to respect that option for one season, out of respect for the club and the city. But after that season, I was free to make my experiences. Those who use this situation to attack me, decontextualise it from reality, and you can understand their intentions.”
Spalletti not giving up on Scudetto
Spalletti laid out his ambitiions with Juve for the rest of the season. “The priority remains qualifying for the Champions League, but I hope to be back in the Scudetto race too, and that's what we said to the players yesterday in the dressing room," he said. "These must be our intentions because only nine games have been played and there are still 29 to go. I repeat that I have absolute respect for these players.”
The Italian side remain six points behind Napoli and Roma, who occupy the top two spots on the Serie A table with 21 points after nine games. The game against Cremonese on Saturday will be the former Napoli and Italy boss' first challenge as the new Juve head coach.
