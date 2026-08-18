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Luciano Spalletti explains why Juventus targeted Alisson Becker and Emiliano Martinez before signing Guglielmo Vicario
Spalletti reveals ambitious goalkeeper targets
The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has joined the Turin giants on a initial one-season loan with an option to buy for a reported fee of €8 million plus €2m in performance-related add-ons, but he was not the only big name on the shortlist. Spalletti was candid when asked whythe club had explored moves for Liverpool’s Becker and Villa’s Martinez before settling on the Italian international. The coach suggested that the profile of those established Premier League stars was initially viewed as a way to inject immediate leadership into the squad.
"There were some evaluations to be made, but overall we had no doubts about Vicario. We probably thought, by having an experienced goalkeeper like Alisson, Martinez and so on, because they were the names we were looking for, we would still have something more in terms of experience, but Vicario has also won competitions, he has had experience abroad at a very important club, so we are at that level," Spalletti explained.
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The qualities of Guglielmo Vicario
Despite the high-profile links to Alisson and Martinez, Spalletti was quick to praise the professionalism and mental fortitude that Vicario brings to the Allianz Stadium. The coach believes he has secured a player whose dedication to the craft is second to none, highlighting a maturity that sets him apart from many of his peers.
"Vicario is a mature, intelligent, professional player. He’s got pedigree, one of those players who thinks about the sport even when he goes home in his spare time,” Spalletti continued. "There are others who take their profession more lightly, but Vicario is one of those I like who is committed. He’s had the right growth process. I don’t know why, but in the last year he was probably deprived of something that meant he was unable to perform, but he remains a top goalkeeper."
Adding South American grit with Jhon Lucumi
Beyond the sticks, Juventus have also moved to bolster their defensive options with the acquisition of Jhon Lucumi from Bologna. The Colombian center-back, who impressed during his time at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, is expected to bring a physical presence that Spalletti felt was lacking in the squad last season. The manager noted that Lucumi possesses a specific temperament common to South American defenders, which he believes will be vital for the rigours of a domestic and European campaign.
"Lucumi has this drive, this physicality that we could really do with,” Spalletti said. "It’s a very South American thing, they call it garra, where the character is imposed on the game."
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Striking reinforcements and creative sparks
The summer overhaul has also seen the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani and youngster Kerim Alajbegovic, both of whom Spalletti spoke about with high praise. The manager revealed that his admiration for Kolo Muani dates back to his time in charge of Napoli, where he witnessed the Frenchman's quality firsthand on the European stage.
“I had faced Kolo Muani in the Champions League when I was at Napoli, and appreciated his characteristics, even tracking him for a while,” revealed the coach. “He is a complete striker, he attacks the space, works with the team, is quick, has technique, a bit of everything. As for Alajbegovic, he has creativity and quality, class in spades, he’s great to watch. We’ll have to see if he can be concrete in his performances, because he’s got a fantastic foot and can play in a few different roles, not just one specific one."
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