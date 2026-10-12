'The best team in the world!' – Lucas Torreira makes honest Barcelona admission before Istanbul clash

Galatasaray midfielder Lucas Torreira represented the playing squad alongside coach Okan Buruk at the official pre-match press conference ahead of facing Barcelona. The Uruguayan international acknowledged the scale of the challenge while promising that the Lions will give everything on home turf.

Torreira emphasized that playing games of this magnitude requires no external encouragement.

"We will compete against the best team in the world. We want to win," Torreira told reporters. "Sometimes you don't need extra motivation, you can already motivate yourself in these kinds of matches."