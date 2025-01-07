'The best we've ever seen' - Critics of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold completely shut down by ex-Premier League boss as he makes bold 'sneaky feeling' Mohamed Salah transfer prediction
Tim Sherwood slammed the critics of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back's performance against Manchester United.
- Alexander-Arnold had horrific outing against Man Utd
- Questions asked about defensive attributes
- Sherwood believes criticism has been "harsh"