'So lazy!' - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold branded 'one of worst in his position' after Man Utd horror show as ex-Premier League star suggests he 'hates' being a defender
Emmanuel Petit has branded Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold 'one of the worst in his position' after his poor display against Manchester United.
- Petit slammed Alexander-Arnold
- Questioned his defensive credentials
- Man Utd held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw