Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 1:1Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'So lazy!' - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold branded 'one of worst in his position' after Man Utd horror show as ex-Premier League star suggests he 'hates' being a defender

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool vs Manchester UnitedManchester United

Emmanuel Petit has branded Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold 'one of the worst in his position' after his poor display against Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Petit slammed Alexander-Arnold
  • Questioned his defensive credentials
  • Man Utd held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱