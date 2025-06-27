Liverpool's seven-point transfer to-do list: Decide on Alexander Isak, sell the fringe players, and sign a centre-back who isn't Marc Guehi

The Reds have already spent big this summer, but they have plenty more work to do before their Premier League title defence begins

For a club that likes to go the odd year without a signing, Liverpool sure are getting some major business done early this summer. They've secured long-term successors to full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, while there was also the small matter of breaking the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz for £116 million ($158m), add-ons dependent.

There were plenty of jokes over Richard Hughes' appointment as sporting director when all he did in his first window was make the low-risk signing of Federico Chiesa on a cut-price deal from Juventus. They all laughed at him, and you have to say, they aren't laughing now. The Reds mean business, and are cleary not content on simply winning the Premier League. Their window of opportunity is open and they are doing all they can this summer to ensure they take advantage.

Three marquee signings down, there's still work for Liverpool to get done before the window closes, be that internally or externally. GOAL runs through the seven priorities left to sort ahead of the deadline: