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Liverpool closing in on appointing Andoni Iraola as new manager & aim to make announcement before World Cup starts
Reds advance Iraola discussions
According to a report from The Times, Liverpool are closing in on a deal to install Iraola as their next manager following positive discussions led by sporting director Hughes. The 43-year-old tactician is currently unattached after choosing to conclude a three-year tenure at Bournemouth. Hughes, who originally brought the Spaniard to English football, believes Iraola’s trademark high-pressing, aggressive tactical blueprint is perfectly aligned with the long-term footballing philosophy favoured by the Anfield hierarchy.
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Anfield links gather pace
Anfield officials have maintained a disciplined stance regarding their ongoing recruitment process, remaining tight-lipped in public while privately accelerating negotiations with their primary target. While the club acknowledge the respective managerial merits of Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness and Lens’ Pierre Sage, Iraola has firmly established himself as the definitive frontrunner for the vacancy. The Basque coach reportedly intends to bring assistant Tommy Elphick, a lifelong Liverpool supporter, to Merseyside as part of his incoming backroom staff.
Cherries success prompts interest
Iraola’s stock has risen dramatically after he guided Bournemouth to an unprecedented sixth-place finish, suffering just seven league defeats all season to secure the club's historic first-ever European qualification. His impressive exploits on the south coast occurred despite the regular sale of key players, including star forward Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City and three first-choice defenders for a combined £144.5 million. This exceptional rebuilding ability made him a target for Crystal Palace, AC Milan, and Bayer Leverkusen.
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Anfield rebuild relies on swift appointment
Liverpool face a pivotal summer of transition as they look to conclude their managerial search swiftly and execute vital squad replenishment before the transfer window shuts. A completely new backroom staff must be assembled, with Slot's former assistants Sipke Hulshoff, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and Ruben Peeters all expected to depart. The incoming manager must immediately prioritise signing a top-tier winger to replace the departed Mohamed Salah.