Liverpool plot sensational move for England World Cup hero as Tottenham set price tag

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is reportedly scouring the market for fresh talent to bolster his backline, and Spence has emerged as a primary target, according to The Sun. After a rollercoaster period in north London that included multiple loan spells at Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa, the 25-year-old finally found his rhythm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the tail end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Reds are now monitoring the situation closely, ready to pounce if the right opportunity arises before the transfer window slams shut. Liverpool face stiff competition for his signature, but the allure of working under Iraola could prove pivotal.



