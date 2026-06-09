Getty Images
Darwin Nunez could make sensational return to Liverpool as Reds offered Uruguayan for free
Nunez emerges as a surprise option for Liverpool
Nunez is reportedly available on a free transfer after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract with Al-Hilal. The Uruguay international only joined the Saudi Pro League club last summer, but his spell in the Middle East has come to an early end. His situation changed following the arrival of Karim Benzema, with squad registration restrictions reportedly leaving Nunez unable to play in the Saudi Professional League.
As per TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the clubs to have been offered the chance to sign the 26-year-old. A return to Anfield would represent a remarkable twist, with the Reds potentially able to bring back a former player without paying a transfer fee.
- Getty Images
Interest grows as clubs assess the opportunity
Reports indicate Liverpool have been presented with the opportunity to re-sign the striker as they consider ways to strengthen their attacking options. The club is facing a potential shortage in forward areas after Hugo Ekitike suffered a serious Achilles injury that is expected to keep him out for a significant part of the upcoming season.
The availability of an experienced Premier League forward without a transfer fee is also attracting attention elsewhere. Chelsea and Newcastle have both been linked with the Uruguayan as they assess attacking reinforcements.
Why a return could make sense for both sides
Liverpool's injury concerns have increased the appeal of a move for Nunez. Having already spent several seasons at Anfield, he would arrive with extensive knowledge of the club, the city and the demands of Premier League football.
There is also a tactical argument in favour of a reunion. Nunez's pace, physicality and pressing ability are viewed as traits that could suit the aggressive, high-intensity style associated with new manager Andoni Iraola. The striker is also reportedly interested in returning. During his previous spell in England, he scored 25 goals and provided 16 assists in the Premier League.
- Sky Sports
Liverpool must decide whether to act
Liverpool now face a decision over whether to pursue a deal or continue with their existing recruitment plans. The lack of a transfer fee makes Nunez an attractive short-term solution, particularly given the club's need for additional attacking depth.
However, competition from other Premier League sides could complicate matters. If interest intensifies, Liverpool will need to determine whether a reunion fits their long-term strategy as well as their immediate needs.