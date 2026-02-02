Liverpool stun Chelsea to strike £60m Jeremy Jacquet deal with Rennes in transfer twist

The France Under-21 international is a product of Rennes’ academy system and has taken in 18 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit this season. A string of eye-catching performances have brought him to the attention of leading sides across Europe.

Jacquet has been registering on the radar at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea considered to be leading the chase for his signature at one stage. The Blues are said to have held talks with the player and his representatives, but they will “not match Liverpool’s bid”.

Sky Sports claims that “Chelsea offered exactly the same deal as Liverpool but over the past 48 hours, when it became apparent that Mamadou Sarr would be returning to Chelsea and Josh Acheampong was staying, the player changed his mind and decided to move to Liverpool”.

