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Liverpool 2026-27 home kit Wirtzad
Renuka Odedra

Liverpool 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Everything you need to know about the new Liverpool kits for the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool and adidas have officially unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2026-27 season, bringing back a classic look inspired by the Reds’ iconic strips from the late-80s.

The new jersey brings back the iconic look of the 1989-90 shirt, when the club won the league title. Linked with success, the design brings back some retro geometric patterns on the classic deep red base.

Shop Liverpool 26-27 Home Kit now From £60
Liverpool 2026-27 kits at adidas From £60

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about Liverpool's new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.

  • Liverpool 2026-27 home kitadidas

    Liverpool 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    Liverpool's new adidas home kit for the 2026-27 season was officially released on May 19th, 2026.

    Inspired by the classic adidas 1989-91 Liverpool FC home jersey, instantly recognisable for its dynamic geometric pattern, and worn during a successful period for the club, when Kenny Dalglish’s side secured the 1989/90 league title. The new design celebrates a defining period in the club’s history. The deep red base is elevated through a contemporary all-over graphic, directly echoing the visual language of the late-80s original while introducing a sharper, modern execution.

    Clean white detailing across the adidas logo, club crest and trims reinforces the classic aesthetic, while the reimagined all-over print channels the energy and attitude of 80s football culture.

    Shop Liverpool 26-27 Home Kit now From £60
    Liverpool 2026-27 kits at adidas From £60

  • Liverpool 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    For the rumoured away jersey, adidas is blending lifestyle streetwear appeal with historical Easter eggs, most notably swapping out their standard performance logo for the legendary adidas Trefoil. Returning to a clean white base rather than an off-white shade, the shirt is detailed with maroon logos and accented by distinctive red, white, and grey striped trim on the collar and sleeve cuffs.


    The away kit is expected to be released in late July or early August 2026.

    Shop Liverpool 26-27 Home Kit now From £60
    Liverpool 2026-27 kits at adidas From £60

  • Liverpool 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    Rounding out the collection is the third kit, which has been tipped as the most abstract and modern design of the three. It features a solid black base contrasted by a bold, wavy maroon graphic pattern that wraps around the torso and sleeves. According to leaks, this flowing pattern is meant to mimic the dynamic sight of the iconic checkerboard flags being waved on the Kop during famous European nights at Anfield.

    The third kit is currently expected to launch in August 2026.

    Shop Liverpool 26-27 Home Kit now From £60
    Liverpool 2026-27 kits at adidas From £60

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