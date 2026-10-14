'I expect more!' - Angry Lisandro Martinez calls out Man Utd director Jason Wilcox and questions summer recruitment after Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid

United's return to Europe's top table this season has failed to bring sufficient squad reinforcement from the boardroom to compete against the continent's elite clubs. Highlighting the lack of transfer backing from the hierarchy after the final whistle, Martinez told Amazon Prime: "I have to control myself a lot. But sometimes it's a reflection in the mirror of how is our club at the moment.

"We did a fantastic season last season. And now we expect more from the top, from up, to bring more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well, and today also Atletico they have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

"I expect more from our technical director. I would have to be honest, as the players, we have to do more, but it's just important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night."