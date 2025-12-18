Getty Images Entertainment
Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman wins Coach of the Year at 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony after Euro success
Wiegman wins again
Wiegman added another title to her collection by guiding the Lionesses to more glory in Switzerland. The England boss first won the Euros in 2017 with the Netherlands and followed that up by landing the title with England at Euro 2022. Wiegman then made it a hat-trick of trophies as she ensured the Lionesses successfully defended their European crown. Her achievement has now been recognised by the BBC as she won the Coach of the Year prize at the glitzy Sports Personality of the Year Awards ceremony on Thursday.
'An absolute honour' - Wiegman reacts to win
Wiegman spoke of her delight after picking up another trophy. She said: "It's an absolute honour to be here again. Thank you to BBC and the judges. I would also like to congratulate all the coaches who have been so successful with their teams this summer. I would like to the thank the FA. The FA is always so supportive and creates the environment we need to be at our best. This award is for the players and staff. I have been part of a tremendous team, an incredible group of players and staff. I think we need to be the best prepared, we need to be our best, but what made an absolute difference is that we were the best-bonded team - and we were so together. The togetherness in this team was so special and it was incredible to be apart of. Finally, I would like to say that every coach - especially every female coach - enjoy yourself, have fun. You can absolutely make a difference!"
What next for Wiegman and England?
Wiegman will now be hoping she can maintain the Lionesses's winning streak as attention switches to the World Cup. The team are due to begin qualifying in 2026 and will open up their campaign in March with games against Ukraine and Iceland. England were beaten by Spain in the World Cup final in 2023 in Sydney but will hope to go one better in Brazil in 2027 as they aim to be crowned world champions for the first time.
