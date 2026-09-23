Lionel Scaloni urged to remain Argentina head coach as players plead for 2022 World Cup winner to sign new contract

Reporting to the Buenos Aires training base on Tuesday, international colleagues offered unequivocal backing to their head coach. Young midfielder Nico Paz highlighted Scaloni's pivotal role in launching his senior career: "For me, he is one of the most important coaches. He gave me my debut, and I hope he stays."

Experienced centre-back Cristian Romero emphasised the manager's foundational influence across the camp: "We hope he stays. He is the key figure in building this national team, so obviously we want him to continue."

Goalkeeper Juan Musso underlined the collective admiration established inside the camp: "Given the success he's had and what he built with this team, we hold him in high regard and have great affection for him."