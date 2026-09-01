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'The time has come' - Lionel Messi drops emotional bombshell to confirm Argentina retirement
Messi retires from Argentina
Messi has officially announced his retirement from the Argentina national team at the age of 39. The iconic captain confirmed the news in an emotional social media post featuring a handwritten notebook entry written in Spanish. Messi steps away as South American football's highest-scoring male player and his country's all-time leader in both goals and appearances.
He scored 125 goals in 207 caps across an extraordinary international career that included six World Cup tournaments. The decision marks the end of a legendary era for La Albiceleste. Having led his country to the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, Messi leaves behind an unmatched legacy on the global stage.
Father's death seals emotional decision
Messi revealed that he initially penned his farewell statement on 21 July, two days after the 2026 World Cup final. However, the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, at the age of 68 on 8 August in Rosario reinforced his choice.
"I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before," he wrote in Instagram.
"It was a decision that hurt - and still hurts deep down - but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all - not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.
"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you - alongside my teammates - moments we once only dreamed of. It was an incredible experience to live this with you all. I love you! Thank you, God, for making me Argentine."
Ending drought to winning it all
Messi's journey with Argentina was a dramatic story of perseverance before ultimate international triumph. He previously announced his international retirement in 2016 after losing three consecutive major finals, but reversed the decision shortly afterwards.
That comeback paved the way for glory as Messi played an essential role in ending Argentina's 28-year trophy drought with the 2021 Copa America title. He subsequently retained the trophy in 2024.
His crowning moment arrived at Qatar 2022, leading Argentina to their first World Cup in 36 years and third overall. His international campaign concluded four years later following another final appearance.
- (C)Getty Images
Passing the torch to next generation
The legendary forward expressed deep gratitude to his family, coaches, officials, and team-mates for sharing his 20-year journey. He also thanked supporters for their affection through both good times and bad. Messi now steps aside to watch Argentina's future unfold as a supporter rather than the talisman.
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