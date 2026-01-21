‘I don’t think I’m Lionel Messi or Real Madrid’s worst signing' - Franco Mastantuono fires back at critics after 'letting loose' against Monaco in Champions League

Mastantuono delivered his most significant performance in a Madrid shirt on Tuesday night, capping off a dazzling team display with a goal that silenced the murmurs of discontent at the Santiago Bernabeu. The youngster, who arrived with a burgeoning reputation from River Plate, has found himself at the centre of a media storm during his opening months in the Spanish capital, swinging wildly from being hailed as a generational talent to being written off as a transfer failure.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Mastantuono addressed these extreme narratives, acknowledging the burden of expectation that comes with being a left-footed Argentine attacker but refused to let the external noise define his reality.

"Since I was a boy, people have talked about my football; it could be said that I was the new Messi and at the same time a disaster, the worst purchase of Real Madrid," Mastantuono told reporters. "I don't believe I am Messi, nor do I believe I am the worst signing of Real Madrid. I work for my best version, which I know I can have."

The midfielder admitted that the criticism has not gone unnoticed. "I also heard critics that I haven't forgotten, which make me improve and stronger," he added. "Today I was able to let loose a little more and show the version that I want Real Madrid to see."