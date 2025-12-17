Getty/GOAL
'We need Lionel Messi!' - New Barcelona presidential candidate vows to 'do whatever it takes' to bring Inter Miami superstar back to Camp Nou
Barcelona preparing for elections
Barcelona will hold presidential elections in 2026 and Ciria has become the latest candidate to emerge. The financier has announced the creation of 'Moviment 42' (Movement 42), his electoral platform ahead of the next elections at an event attended by around 700 people, according to AS. Ciria has vowed to help overcome the club's continued financial issues and wants to give members a stronger voice. He has also insisted he wants to see Messi return to the club he left in 2021 and says the World Cup winner is still needed by the Catalan giants.
'We need Messi' - Ciria makes vow
Ciria was asked about Messi during a question-and-answer session with club members and replied: "We already said in 2021 that he was the best generational bridge in sporting terms and an economic engine. We need Leo Messi and we will do whatever it takes to bring him back."
Yet Ciria offered no clarification on what role Messi could play. The 38-year-old recently signed a three-year contract extension at MLS side Inter Miami, suggesting a playing return to aid Hansi Flick's current Barca side is highly unlikely. However, Messi has repeatedly stated a desire to return to Barcelona to live with his family once his time at MLS is up. Indeed he revealed just how much he misses Barcelona after making a secret trip back to Camp Nou recently, posting on Instgram: "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”
Ciria vows 'real solutions' for Barca
Ciria also vowed to bring real solutions to the club's ongoing financial issues and highlighted other issues he wants to resolve. He said: "We are a candidacy to win the next Barça elections, of course we are, but above all we want to preserve the legacy. When things aren't working, you have to change them, you have to start over. We mustn't get caught up in personal interests or entrenched positions. Our movement is the only one that has presented real solutions. We must modernize the club with real professionals. We are not some kind of sham. I feel expelled by prohibitive prices, by the games of buying and downloading tickets, by the absence of a dedicated fan zone and the largest sports association movement in the world, the supporters' clubs, because now they don't suit us. The debt has grown in recent years, we haven't increased revenue despite inflation, and perhaps because of all this, these are the last elections we'll experience as Barça members."
Messi to play part in Barca election process
It remains to be seen if Messi will publicly express his support for any of Barca's presidential candidates. The World Cup winner is said to still be "very, very angry" with Laporta over his shock exit from the club in 2021, while former team-mate Xavi Hernandez has already turned against the current Barcelona president and shown his support for Font. Yet Messi's name is still likely to be used by the candidates as they continue their election campaigns. Indeed Font has already admitted "the first thing I'll do when I win the elections is pick up the phone and call Messi" if he ousts Laporta.
