Lionel Messi English update: USMNT star Julian Gressel ‘still bilingual’ despite iconic Inter Miami team-mate starting to make ‘jokes’ in second language

Julian Gressel has delivered an update on the English of Inter Miami team-mate Lionel Messi, with the USMNT star admitting to still being “bilingual”.

  • Argentine moved to the States in 2023
  • Has plenty of Spanish speakers around him
  • Doing his best to break down language barrier
