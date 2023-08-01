Is Lionel Messi learning English at Inter Miami? Rob Taylor reveals how Argentine is breaking down language barrier in the United States

Lionel Messi speaks “pretty good English” and is continuing with lessons after linking up with Inter Miami, Rob Taylor has revealed.

All-time great now in Florida

Has made an immediate impact

Can communicate with colleagues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine icon has spent his entire professional career to date in Spain and France – presenting him with no need to learn English. He has, however, taken on a new challenge for 2023 and now finds himself in the United States. There is an obvious language barrier for him to overcome there – despite Spanish being widely spoken throughout Florida – and Taylor says the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is working hard on communication with his new team-mates.

WHAT THEY SAID: Taylor told Sky Sports when asked if Messi could soon be giving interviews in English: “I'm taking Spanish lessons and he's taking English lessons. Still, the conversation level isn't great, but, on the field, it's different. I feel like football is a language where if you link up with someone, you don't necessarily have to speak the same language - you just play well together. I've heard him say a couple things in English to me and couple of players around him, so I think he speaks pretty good English.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi does not need to speak with those around him in order to inspire them, with plenty of lessons being handed out on the training field and in the heat of competitive action. Finland international Taylor added: “I've watched him play all my life at the highest level, and now, to play with him and to be in the same team as him is crazy. You watch him train and play every day and try and learn from him. His decision-making is unbelievable - I can't see him doing a wrong decision at all during the game or training, so you just want to try and learn. He comes to me and tells me how he wants me positioned in different situations.”

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi has handed out gifts to his Inter Miami colleagues and impressed them by scoring three goals through his opening two games – with his presence helping to raise the profile of the American game while attracting A-list visitors to DRV PNK Stadium.