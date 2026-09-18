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Inter Miami CF v Cruz Azul - Campeones Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Lionel Messi seen in 'heated' exchange with MLS commissioner Don Garber following Inter Miami trophy win

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF vs Cruz Azul
Campeones Cup
Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi was spotted engaging in an animated exchange with MLS commissioner Don Garber following Inter Miami’s Campeones Cup victory on Wednesday. The Argentine superstar repeatedly pointed at the league chief after scoring his 100th goal for the club, sparking debate about what was going on.

  • Messi involved in animated Garber confrontation

    Messi was caught on camera engaging in an animated exchange with MLS commissioner Garber following Inter Miami's victory over Cruz Azul on Wednesday. The Argentine superstar was filmed pointing his finger at the league chief on multiple occasions while speaking with him after the game. The unexpected interaction took place directly on the pitch during the post-match aftermath.

    The reason behind the animated discussion remains undisclosed. MLS declined to comment on the matter when approached, while Inter Miami did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the incident.

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  • Watch the clip



  • Milestone goal secures another Miami trophy

    The animated exchange took place directly after Inter Miami earned a 2-0 victory against Mexican side Cruz Azul to lift the Campeones Cup trophy. Messi enjoyed a landmark evening on the pitch, scoring the 100th goal of his Inter Miami career during the match to wrap up a decisive win for his side.

    The triumph marked another silverware addition three years after Messi's arrival in South Florida. Inter Miami previously won the Leagues Cup in 2023, followed by the Supporters' Shield in 2024 and the MLS Cup in 2025.

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  • Inter Miami CF v Cruz Azul - Campeones Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Silence surrounds post-match interaction with commissioner

    With both MLS and Inter Miami remaining tight-lipped on the incident, details surrounding the post-match discussion between Messi and Garber remain fully behind closed doors.

    Messi and his team-mates will now look past the post-match speculation as they turn their attention to their upcoming matches and continuing their strong form.

    Whether either party eventually provides clarification remains to be seen, but the latest cup triumph ensures Miami's trophy-filled era under their star captain continues uninterrupted.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
San Diego FC crest
San Diego FC
SDI