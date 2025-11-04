Getty/GOAL
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate branded 'sad' as Al-Nassr star's former Man Utd team-mate admits World Cup win could make Portugal captain the undisputed GOAT
New contracts for Ronaldo & Messi in Saudi Pro League & MLS
Neither is showing any sign of slowing down at present, with new contracts being committed to. Ronaldo has extended his deal at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr through to the summer of 2027, while Messi is now tied to terms at MLS outfit Inter Miami through 2028.
Two legends of the game are expected to grace next summer’s World Cup with Portugal and Argentina respectively, with their sights being set on the ultimate prize. Fans across the globe will be glued to that duel on American, Canadian and Mexican soil.
GOAT debate: Why Ronaldo vs Messi discussion is wrong
Discussion as to who fills the No.1 spot on any all-time list will continue to rage, with Ronaldo and Messi having raised the bar of individual brilliance to never before seen heights. Campbell, though, is of the opinion that they should not be pitted against one another as they bring different qualities to the table.
He is, however, intrigued to see whether Ronaldo can complete his medal collection by inspiring Portugal to a World Cup win. Campbell said when asked if landing a global crown would lift CR7 above Messi: "You have got an argument to say that.
“For me, I enjoy both of them. I wouldn’t say either is better than the other. I love the way Messi plays and I love all that Ronaldo has achieved. For me they are two of the greatest players to ever do it. Sometimes I think it’s a bit sad how people put one against the other. It’s just two incredible guys. Enjoy them!”
Different breeds: Ronaldo & Messi have never been alike
Campbell is not the first to suggest that Ronaldo and Messi should be judged separately, rather than dumped into the same talent pool. Former Portugal and Barcelona star Deco has played alongside both and refuses to rank one above the other.
He said: “Come on! They’re two different players. Cristiano was a pure winger in those early days – he used to get the ball and only think about dribbling past his opponents. He grew a lot as a player, becoming the competitive beast we’ve seen for so long. He has always been keen to develop in every way possible. Messi has always been a natural talent. He has adapted his game over time, but his way of moving has always been the same, so it’s hard to choose between one and the other. The ideal world would be to have both in my team – with them, you just pass them the ball and the rest is done!”
Goal & trophy targets: What next for Ronaldo & Messi?
There is still plenty left for Ronaldo and Messi to achieve, even at the latter stages of their respective careers. CR7 has made no secret of the fact that he wants to reach 1,000 career goals and continues to move ever closer to hitting that target. It has also been suggested that he will extend his career long enough that opportunities to line up alongside eldest son Cristiano Junior present themselves.
Messi, meanwhile, is in the process of trying to enhance his standing as the most decorated player in history. He has collected 46 trophies down the years, with Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield honours being added to that collection since moving to the United States in 2023. The Argentine icon is yet to lift the MLS Cup, but Inter Miami are back in the hunt for that prize and face a crucial playoff first round decider with Nashville at Chase Stadium on Saturday.
